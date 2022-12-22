USA: CAIR welcomes Johns Hopkins University’s commitment to address safety of Muslim students

SHAFAQNA- The Maryland office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) welcomed Johns Hopkins University’s commitment to address chaplaincy-related concerns for Muslim students at its Baltimore campus .

Muslim students told that in the past, prayer services frequently began late, interfering with class schedules and commitments, and there was little opportunity for students to engage, provide feedback, share concerns or confide about struggles they were experiencing.

The university has confirmed that it will consult with Muslim students regarding their needs and experiences and include them in the process as they search for a new chaplain.

CAIR also noted security concerns about the current prayer space, to which administration has committed to seeking input from Muslim students on constructing or designating a new prayer room with adjacent ablution stations. In addition, the university pledged to provide daily Iftar meals during the holy Month of Ramadhan for the Johns Hopkins University Muslim Association (JHUMA).

Source: Cair.com