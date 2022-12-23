Written message of Israel to King of Bahrain

SHAFAQNA- 18 days after the first visit of the President of Israel to the country, the King of Bahrain received a written message from him about the relations between the two countries.

On Wednesday evening, Manama announced that Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain, received a written message from Israeli President Isaac Herzog regarding the relations between the two countries.

This source added: The King received the written message of the president of Israel regarding friendship and cooperation between the two friendly countries. The President of Israel also appreciated the warm reception of Bahrain’s king and the efforts to enhance the relations between the two countries.

Herzog also congratulated Hamad bin Issa on the anniversary of the establishment of Bahrain’s government.

It should be noted that in September 2020, with the mediation of the United States, Bahrain signed an agreement to regulate and normalize the relations with Israel.

