English
International Shia News Agency

Written message of Israel to King of Bahrain

0
Israel to Bahrain

SHAFAQNA- 18 days after the first visit of the President of Israel to the country, the King of Bahrain received a written message from him about the relations between the two countries.

On Wednesday evening, Manama announced that Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain, received a written message from Israeli President Isaac Herzog regarding the relations between the two countries.

This source added: The King received the written message of the president of Israel regarding friendship and cooperation between the two friendly countries. The President of Israel also appreciated the warm reception of Bahrain’s king and the efforts to enhance the relations between the two countries.

Herzog also congratulated Hamad bin Issa on the anniversary of the establishment of Bahrain’s government.

It should be noted that in September 2020, with the mediation of the United States, Bahrain signed an agreement to regulate and normalize the relations with Israel.

Source: mdeast.news

www.shafaqna.com

read more from shafaqna:

 

Egypt: Israeli tourist trips to Sharm-el-Sheikh increasing

 

Related posts

Gaza: Christians say travel curbs separate families at Christmas

asadian

Palestinian football Player killed by Israeli forces

asadian

British MP apologises after telling human rights activist to ‘go back to Bahrain’

asadian

UN: 2022 deadliest year for Palestinians

asadian

[Photos] Palestinians in Masafer Yatta set up a tent as Israel demolished their school

asadian

Israeli warplanes strike Gaza as EU calls for ‘accountability’

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.