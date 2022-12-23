English
Doha: A French citizen converted to Islam [video]

SHAFAQNA- “Muhammad Al-Awadi”, a Kuwaiti missionary, published a video in which a French citizen named “Nicolas”, converted to Islam in the “Waqif” market of Doha, the capital of Qatar.

According to Shafqna translation agency, citing Al-Khalij Online, Al-Awadi wrote in a tweet today (Tuesday 20 Dec 2022): Nicholas, who was an atheist, converted to Islam after discussions during his visit to Qatar for the World Cup championship.

In this video, Nicholas expressed his words for being a Muslim person and the attendees celebrated his conversion to Islam. During the World Cup, Qatar was eager to hold many events and initiatives to  introduce Islam to Western people who attended the World Cup. Also, Al-Awadi and Zakir Naik, the Indian missionaries, were at the head of this job.

