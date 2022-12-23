UN Envoy hailed humanitarian activities of Astan Quds Hosseini

SHAFAQNA-A United Nations envoy hailed humanitarian activities of Astan Quds Hosseini.

Jeanine Antoinette Plasschaert has praised her spiritual experience while visiting Imam Hussein (AS) holy shrine in Karbala, Iraq.

Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Iraq, visited the shrine on December 11, 2022.

Later in a letter to the Astan (custodianship) of Imam Hussein (AS) holy shrine, she thanked the officials for their hospitality. “This was a magnificent spiritual experience,” she said in the letter written in Arabic.

She also hailed the humanitarian activities of the Warith International Foundation for Oncology in Karbala which is affiliated with the Astan.

The UN delegation also held a meeting with Ayatollah Sistani a few days before visiting the shrine.

Source : IQNA