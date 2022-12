SHAFAQNA-A rights group says Qatif protester Saud al-Faraj was sentenced to death over torture-coerced confessions.

Saudi businessman ,Saud Al-Faraj, 42, was convicted in June 2021 of participating in protests, running a terrorist cell and killing police officers among other charges. He was sentenced to death this October.

Faraj denies the charges and is appealing against his conviction.

Source: middleeasteye