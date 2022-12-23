Iraq seeks closer economic relations with Italy

SHAFAQNA-Iraq’s prime minister appealed to visiting Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni on Friday for closer economic relations with his country suffering from decaying infrastructure.

Meloni, who leads the eurozone’s third-largest economy, is on her first bilateral trip outside Europe. She is on a pre-Christmas visit to Italian troops posted in Iraq.

“We expressed our disposition to develop economic cooperation in all fields, especially agriculture, water and health,” Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani said at a joint press conference.

He invited to Iraq “companies specialised in infrastructure but also in the exploitation of gas.”

