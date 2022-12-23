Al-Azhar’s reaction to Taliban’s decision: Suspending girls’ education is against “Islamic Sharia”

SHAFAQNA- Al-Azhar condemned Taliban’s decision to prevent Afghan girls from studying in universities.

Al-Azhar announced that “We are truly sorry for the actions of Taliban officials in Afghanistan to prevent girls from studying in universities”.

This action is contrary to Islamic Sharia and the hadith that is said: “Seek for science from cradle to the grave” which is both for men and women.

The matter of seeking knowledge has led to emergence of genius women in the scientific, political and cultural history of Islam and also an honor for every Muslim.

The statement reads: “This action should not be taken by any Muslims because it has nothing to do with Islamic laws. We warn Muslims and the other religious not to think that Islam has sanctioned the education of women and girls. This is one of the legitimate rights that Islam has guaranteed equally to men and women”.

