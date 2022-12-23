Gaza: Christians say travel curbs separate families at Christmas

SHAFAQNA- As pilgrims from around the world flock to Bethlehem, Jerusalem and Nazareth for Christmas, members of Gaza’s Christian community wait to hear whether Israel will grant them a travel permit, Reuters reported.

This year, Israeli authorities have approved travel for nearly 600 Palestinian Christians in Gaza, according to COGAT, a unit in Israel’s defence ministry that coordinates civilian issues with Palestinians.

But Palestinians say Israel’s permit allocations deny many families a rare opportunity to leave the Strip and travel together because permits are not always granted to all family members.

“It is a tragedy when the mother or the father gets a permit and not the children or the opposite. That means there is no travel and there is no celebration,” Suhail Tarazi, Director of Gaza’s Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA).

Source: middleeastmonitor