Najib Mikati: Lebanon at crossroads to improve or deteriorate

SHAFAQNA-Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said that Lebanon is at a crossroads: improve its conditions or further deteriorate.

Mikati’s statement was made at the opening of the Arab Economic Forum in Beirut.

Mikati said if the country managed to realize the first scenario, the economy will grow 4% or 5% in 2023 and will help stabilize the Lebanese pound.

He said such a scenario can take place if a new president is elected and a new government is that will implement a real reform program.

Source : middleeastmonitor