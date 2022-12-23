Al-Azhar : Taliban’s ban on university education for Afghan women contradicts Sharia

“I call upon those in authority in Afghanistan to reconsider their decision, for the truth is more deserving of being followed,” the head Egypt’s top religious authority said in a statement posted in Arabic, English and Pashto on Thursday.

In his message, El-Tayyeb affirmed that banning Afghan women from accessing university education contradicts Sharia and conflicts with its call for both men and women to seek knowledge from the cradle to the grave.

Such call for knowledge among men and women “has produced mighty minds among women along the scientific and political history of Islam,” the statement said.

The grand imam also rejected the ban on the grounds that the Quran mentions “knowledge,” “reason” and their derivatives more than a hundred times.

The grand imam warned Muslims and non-Muslims alike of believing that banning women’s education in acceptable in Islam.

Source: Al-Ahram Online