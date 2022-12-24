Following shooting in Paris, Kurdistan Region of Iraq called on European Kurds to restraint

SHAFAQNA: The Kurdistan Region of Iraq in a statement strongly condemned the attack on Kurdish citizens in Paris.

The official statement of the state cabinet of Iraqi Kurdistan states: “We strongly condemn the attack on Kurdish citizens in Paris, and we offer our condolences to the families of the victims and wish the injured a complete recovery.”

In this statement, the Kurds living in Europe are asked to show restraint.

The state government of Iraqi Kurdistan has emphasized that it has full confidence in the French government institutions and the judicial system of this country in taking the necessary measures to protect Kurdish citizens and deal with the attackers and those involved in this attack.

This evening (Friday, December 23), 3 people were killed and several others were injured in a shooting near a cultural center affiliated with Kurdish citizens in France.

A French police official confirmed that the assailant has been arrested and is a 60-year-old man whose motive for the attack is unknown.

Following this incident, the Kurds of Paris started a rally that turned violent.

Source: Middle East News