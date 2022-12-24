Hadith Graph: Prohibited polytheism for the sake of sincerity

SHAFAQNA- Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA) said: “And Allah (SWT) prohibited polytheism for the sake of (bringing about) sincerity in (His) adoration & worship.”

Français:

“Et Allah a interdit le polythéisme pour (faire) la sincérité dans (Son) culte et adoration.”

Dame Fatima al-Zahra (SA)

Español:

“Dios prohibió el politeísmo como la sinceridad en divinidad.”

Dama Fatima al-Zahra (SA)

Source: Ayan-ush-Shia Ataba Al-Jadeed, Vol. I, P316.

