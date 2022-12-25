English
International Shia News Agency

OIC: Taliban closed university to girls despite “our repeated warnings”

0
OIC Taliban girls

SHAFAQNA- Organization of Islamic Cooperation announced that Taliban closed the university to girls despite our repeated warnings, saying the Taliban should reconsider its decision. 

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation says that although it has repeatedly warned the Taliban to close universities to girls, this group has finally made such a decision. The organization announced: “The Taliban should reconsider its decision to balance its promises and actions.”

The chief administrative of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation considered the decision of closing universities to women as an disturbing action and said that not only closing the university to Afghan women and girls deprives them of their fundamental rights such as education and social justice, but it also affects the credibility of the Taliban government.

In the announcement of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, it is said that this organization still committed to interacting with Taliban, but condemns the closing of the university.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation said that the last time they discussed this issue was in the middle of November with Taliban. While it was expected that Taliban would open schools to girls above the sixth grade in Afghanistan, On Tuesday, the group announced that universities were also closed to girls until further notice.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

 

Widespread reaction to banning women from universities in Afghanistan

 

Related posts

Afghanistan: Taliban banned women from working in non-governmental organizations

asadian

Afghanistan: Taliban bans women from working for NGOs

asadian

Al-Azhar’s reaction to Taliban’s decision: Suspending girls’ education is against “Islamic Sharia”

asadian

Al-Azhar : Taliban’s ban on university education for Afghan women contradicts Sharia

asadian

Widespread reaction to banning women from universities in Afghanistan

asadian

Afghanistan: Displaced families hard life in cold winter in Parwan

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.