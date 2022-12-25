OIC: Taliban closed university to girls despite “our repeated warnings”

SHAFAQNA- Organization of Islamic Cooperation announced that Taliban closed the university to girls despite our repeated warnings, saying the Taliban should reconsider its decision.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation says that although it has repeatedly warned the Taliban to close universities to girls, this group has finally made such a decision. The organization announced: “The Taliban should reconsider its decision to balance its promises and actions.”

The chief administrative of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation considered the decision of closing universities to women as an disturbing action and said that not only closing the university to Afghan women and girls deprives them of their fundamental rights such as education and social justice, but it also affects the credibility of the Taliban government.

In the announcement of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, it is said that this organization still committed to interacting with Taliban, but condemns the closing of the university.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation said that the last time they discussed this issue was in the middle of November with Taliban. While it was expected that Taliban would open schools to girls above the sixth grade in Afghanistan, On Tuesday, the group announced that universities were also closed to girls until further notice.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

