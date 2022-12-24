English
USA: Inflation eats purchasing power of consumers this Christmas

Inflation eats purchasing power

SHAFAQNA- Inflation in the USA eats purchasing power of consumers this Christmas, making trees, decorations, food, transportation costly.

Prices are up for almost all Christmas items, from trees to decorations to gifts, and especially for Christmas dinner as food prices are still on the rise.

For those who plan to travel to see their loved ones, the cost of transportation is also greater than last year due to high gasoline prices and airfares. Meanwhile, many parts of the USA will be receiving a present from mother nature — a severe winter storm — on Christmas Day.

Source: aa 

www.shafaqna.com

