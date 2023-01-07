Iraq: Activity of 7 international archaeological teams in Dhi Qar

SHAFAQNA- The Department of cultural heritage and antiquities of Dhi Qar Province of Iraq announced the end of the season of seven international archaeological exploration teams in places belonging to the Sumerian and Babylonian civilizations, as well as the discovery of palaces and houses and 200 ancient pieces.

“Ibrahim Al-Rameez”, the director of the cultural heritage and antiquities department of Dhi Qar province stated that the exploration season of seven archaeological teams, including Italian, French, American and British teams, has ended in the past few days in areas such as the ancient city of Ur, Eridu, Al Batha and Telo.

Ibrahim Al-Ramid stated that Dhi Qar province contains 1200 ancient places related to Sumerian, Akkadian, Babylonian, Achaemenid, Parthian, Sasanian and Islamic era civilizations.

It is one of the richest cities in Iraq in terms of monuments and ancient areas, and there are lots of old places like the house of Prophet Ibrahim (PBUH) and the historical ziggurat of Ur, the royal tomb, the Shulki Palace and the “Deb Lal Makh” temple, which is considered the oldest court in history.

Al Rameez said: The most important discoveries are agricultural equipment, buildings and other objects that are belonging to the Sumerian and Babylonian civilizations.

Due to the discovery of the Amarsi palace from the ancient Babylon period in Larsa by a French archaeological team, she said: 200 pieces of Sumerian ancient pieces have been discovered in Telo area in Nasr city.

Within the framework of a contract with the ministry of tourism and antiquities of Iraq, the International exploration teams are engaged in exploring the ancient areas, especially south of Iraq and this expeditions sometimes take 5 years.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN