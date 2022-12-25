Iraq: New Year’s celebration is not going to be held in Kurdistan Region

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government’s media unit announced that the New Year’s celebration will not be held in Kurdistan.

The media and Information unit of Kurdistan Regional Government announced that due to the explosions following the gas leak in this area, the official celebrations of Eid and New Year will not be held this year.

Due to the previous incidents caused by gas exploding in Sulaymaniyah and Dohuk, this year the official celebration ceremony is not holding in Kurdistan, but its citizens can enjoy their time.

Dozens of people lost their lives because of the explosion caused by gas leak in Sulaymaniyah and Dohuk. The New Year’s holidays in Kurdistan is from December 25th to January 1st in 2023.

