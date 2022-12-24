Israel denies Palestinian Christians their rights on Christmas

SHAFAQNA-It is concerning that religious organisations who claim to care about Christianity worldwide remain silent about the present and future of Christianity in Palestine.

Iwas born into a Palestinian Muslim family where celebrating Christmas was always a natural practice for us.

From an early age, I was often told “Jesus is Palestinian, just like you” – a fact that would give me tremendous pride.

Palestinian Christians have not just been an integral part of our nation but also our liberation movement

This ecumenical outlook was something my Palestinian refugee parents had instilled in me. Before the Nakba, they were living in Jerusalem and its surrounding towns.

According to the Christian tradition, that is also the place where the resurrection took place.

Not far from their home was the Church of Holy Sepulchre, Al-Aqsa Mosque, and the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem. To this day, as a faithful Muslim, I have passed on what I learned from my family to my children.

It is impossible to understand Palestinian national identity without recognising its integral Christian component that exists side by side with the Muslim component.”

