English
International Shia News Agency

American Muslims Happy as NY City Offers Halal Food in School Cafeterias

0
American Muslims

SHAFAQNA-American Muslims have applauded New York mayor’s decision to expand halal options in NYC school cafeterias.

The decision came as part of the Mayor’s Office and NYC Council’s “Cafeteria Enhancement Experience” program.

“Every student, regardless of faith, deserves a lunch that meets their religious guidelines. For too long, Muslim students have been forced to either skip lunch or eat a non-religiously permissible lunch,” Afaf Nasher, executive director of CAIR-NY, said in a statement.

Source : aboutislam

Related posts

Islamic-based teachings and practices highlighted during World Cup 2022

asadian

World Cup 2022: American Muslims were supporting USA’s team despite damage inflicted by successive administrations

asadian

USA: CAIR urges American Muslims to vote in midterm elections

asadian

I.M.A.M’s Director: “Muslims in the west need to plan ahead of time”

asadian

Growth of Halal food market in USA

asadian

Eating lobster, crayfish and snails: Permissible?

admin

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.