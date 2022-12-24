American Muslims Happy as NY City Offers Halal Food in School Cafeterias

SHAFAQNA-American Muslims have applauded New York mayor’s decision to expand halal options in NYC school cafeterias.

The decision came as part of the Mayor’s Office and NYC Council’s “Cafeteria Enhancement Experience” program.

“Every student, regardless of faith, deserves a lunch that meets their religious guidelines. For too long, Muslim students have been forced to either skip lunch or eat a non-religiously permissible lunch,” Afaf Nasher, executive director of CAIR-NY, said in a statement.

Source : aboutislam