Afghanistan: Taliban bans women from working for NGOs

Taliban bans women from working

SHAFAQNA-Taliban-run administration has ordered all local and foreign non-governmental organisations (NGO) to stop female employees from coming to work.The ban comes days after the Taliban ordered universities to suspend classes for women until further notice.

The letter, confirmed by economy ministry spokesperson Abdulrahman Habib on Saturday, said the female employees were not allowed to work until further notice because some had not adhered to the administration’s interpretation of Islamic dress code for women.

Source : aljazeera

