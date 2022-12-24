Afghanistan: Taliban also banned women from working in non-governmental organizations

SHAFAQNA- Today (Saturday), The Taliban’s government of Afghanistan, continuing its actions, banned women from working in non-governmental organizations.

According to the Shafqna’s translation service, citing Sky News the letter from the ministry of economy of the Taliban’s government states: The government has issued an order to the Internal and foreign government agencies forbidding women from working.

In this letter, which was approved by Abdul Rahman Habib, the spokesman of the ministry of economy of Taliban, it is also stated: this is because of not obeying the Islamic clothing rules set by the government and this will be continued for further notice.

It is not yet clear whether this ban applies to agencies affiliated to the United Nations or not. Many of them are also in Afghanistan.

This decision was issued a few days after forbidding of female students from entering universities. An issue that has been accompanied by sharp international criticisms and has brought strong protests and criticisms inside Afghanistan.

Antonio Guterres, the secretary general of the united nations expressed his “deep concern” over the Taliban’s decision to prohibit girls from entering universities in Afghanistan and called on the movement to “ensure equality in access to education at all levels.

From the time that Taliban ruled over Afghanistan, the girls have been banned from secondary education.

