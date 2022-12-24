Saudi Arabia sentences prominent Shia cleric to four years in prison

SHAFAQNA-Saudi Arabia has sentenced prominent Shia cleric Sheikh Kazem al-Omari to four years in prison.

Lebanon-based al-Ahed news website announced that the clergyman– the son of Shia cleric Sheikh Muhammad al-Omari, who is among distinguished religious figures in the holy city of Medina –received a four-year sentence on Saturday.

Saudi regime forces arrested Sheikh Omari in January this year.

He was arrested for the second time at the end of November.

Sheikh Omari was also arrested on August 11, 2009, after Saudi regime forces raided his father’s farm in Medina, where his office and mosque are also located.

Currently, many Sunni and Shia scholars as well as political and social activists are held in Saudi prisons.

Source : presstv