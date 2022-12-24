English
Morocco’s Green Mosques initiative aims to tackle climate change

SHAFAQNA- Morocco has adopted a special initiative for mosques to tackle climate change.

Morocco seeks day after day to increase reliance on renewable energies to meet the clean energy needs of the various institutions and facilities of the Kingdom.

Within the framework of this approach, the Awqaf ministry has launched the “Green Mosques” initiative based on which more than 6,000 mosques in various regions of the Kingdom have been equipped with advanced equipment to confront climate changes.

This program aims to rationalize the use of energy in places of worship through the use of economical lamps and reliance on solar energy to heat water with the installation of electric panels that convert solar energy into electrical energy.

The ministry is one of the Moroccan institutions that have been involved in Morocco’s energy strategy, as the Kingdom seeks to raise the percentage of dependence on renewable energies to 52 percent by 2030, in addition to reducing greenhouse gas emi,ssions to 45.5 percent.

Source:IQNA

 

