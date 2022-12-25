Eight out of ten Italians spend Christmas with family to save money

SHAFAQNA- Eight out of 10 Italians will spend this Christmas season with their families to save money, local media reported. According to public broadcaster RaiNews, skyrocketing energy bills and food prices pushed many Italians to spend less on food shopping for Christmas dinner.

Among the products most used for the preparation of food and Christmas dishes, and which have undergone substantial increases, are butter with a 41.2% annual increase, followed by flour at 23.6%, eggs at 21.7%, rice at 35.4%, pasta at 23.6%, and bread at 16%.

Source: aa