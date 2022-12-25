English
Christmas returns to Bethlehem after two years of COVID restrictions

SHAFAQNA-Christmas celebrations come back to Bethlehem after two years of Covid restrictions.

With a giant evergreen tree, colourful balloons in the streets and selfies in the Church of the Nativity, Christmas tourism has returned to the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem after two years of COVID-related restrictions.

Revered in the Christian tradition as the birthplace of Christ, the town of Bethlehem welcomes thousands of pilgrims and tourists for Christmas every year, a windfall that dried up during the past two years due to the pandemic and travel restrictions.

