Qatar: Students head back to school following World Cup 2022 pause

Students head back to school

SHAFAQNA-Most students head back to school in Qatar following World Cup 2022 pause.

Public schools in Qatar kicked off the start of the 2022–23 academic year’s second semester on Sunday, following a month-long break due to the World Cup.

More than 500 public and private schools are expected to welcome more than 350,000 students back for the new academic year.

All schools, including private schools, were closed earlier than usual to accomodate the month-long tournament.”

Source : dohanews

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

