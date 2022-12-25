Snowstorm kills 17 in US

SHAFAQNA- A snowstorm in the US killed at least 17 people in weather-related accidents and left more than 1.7 million homes and work places nationwide without power.

The NWS announced that the freezing winds coming from the Arctic, which affected about two-thirds of the country, will continue to have a significant impact on the central and eastern parts of the country at the end of the week.

At least 17 people were killed and many others injured in traffic accidents, while authorities warned that the visibility had dropped to zero due to the snowstorm, with wind gusts reaching up to 115 kilometers (over 71.45 miles) per hour in some areas, according to local media.

Source : AA