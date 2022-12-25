English
International Shia News Agency

Snowstorm kills 17 in US

0
Snowstorm kills 17 in US

SHAFAQNA- A snowstorm in the US killed at least 17 people in weather-related accidents and left more than 1.7 million homes and work places nationwide without power.

The NWS announced that the freezing winds coming from the Arctic, which affected about two-thirds of the country, will continue to have a significant impact on the central and eastern parts of the country at the end of the week.

At least 17 people were killed and many others injured in traffic accidents, while authorities warned that the visibility had dropped to zero due to the snowstorm, with wind gusts reaching up to 115 kilometers (over 71.45 miles) per hour in some areas, according to local media.

Source : AA

Related posts

USA: Inflation eats purchasing power of consumers this Christmas

asadian

USA: City of Los Angeles to move 40,000 homeless into hotels

asadian

USA: More than 7,200 hate crimes reported in 2021

asadian

USA: Interfaith solidarity rally planned in New Jersey

asadian

USA: Stanford’s first-ever course on addressing Islamophobia

asadian

MEE: USA’s concessions to Palestine always work in Israel’s favour

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.