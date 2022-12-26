Maghreb: Massive demonstrations against normalization of relations with Israel

SHAFAQNA- On the second anniversary of the signing of the peace agreement with Israel, thousands of Moroccan protesters expressed their support for the Palestinian nation on Saturday and rejected the normalization of their country with Israel.

Maghreb cities witnessed several demonstrations condemning normalization organized by the Palestinian front in Maghreb.

Thousands of people demonstrated in front of the parliament building in capital of Morocco and chanted slogans of solidarity with Palestine and against normalization and raised Palestinian flag.

The supporters of Palestine front announced in a statement that: “Demonstrators who are against the normalization, expressed their unconditional support for the Palestinian resistance and condemned the government’s haste to be on the enemy’s side under the pretext of exchanging the Palestinian issue with our national issues”.

This front consists of parties, syndicates and Maghrebi associations that try to introduce the Palestinian issue through organizing meetings and protest movements.

