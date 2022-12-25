English
Qatari official: World Cup 2022 broke down misperceptions

SHAFAQNA-The World Cup 2022 was able to “break down cultural barriers and misperceptions” throughout the major tournament, the first to ever take place in the Middle East, Doha’s envoy to Washington Sheikh Meshal bin Hamad Al-Thani said.

The World Cup in Qatar was widely praised by millions of fans and officials in Doha and beyond, with many describing it as “the safest”.

In an opinion piece for the Washington Post, Sheikh Meshal stressed that the sporting event “epitomised what every World Cup should aspire to be”.

“A unique global opportunity to promote unity, discover commonalities, and break down cultural barriers and misperceptions, with soccer as the unifying force,” the Qatari envoy explained.

The diplomat’s piece was also written in response to a previous editorial by the Washington Post headlined “This was a World Cup of human rights horrors”.

Published on 18 December, that piece described Qatar’s hosting of the World Cup as “a huge mistake” despite the numerous praise that the Gulf state received from fans and officials globally.

The previous editorial appeared to echo numerous controversial headlines by western media outlets that continued to criticise the Gulf state’s hosting of the tournament even after it ended.

Source :  dohanews

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

