China stops publishing daily Covid-19 data

SHAFAQNA-China’s National Health Commission (NHC) stopped publishing daily Covid-19 data on Sunday.

“Relevant Covid information will be published by the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention for reference and research,” the commission said in a statement, without specifying the reasons for the change or how frequently China CDC will update Covid-19 information.

The NHC’s halt to reporting daily infection and death totals comes as concerns grow around the lack of vital information since Beijing made sweeping changes to a zero-Covid policy that had put hundreds of millions of its citizens under relentless lockdowns and battered the world’s second-largest economy.

Source : news24

www.shafaqna.com