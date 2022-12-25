Imam Hussain (AS) Holy Shrine hosts a media delegation from Germany & Finland

SHAFAQNA-The Holy Shrine of Imam Hussain (AS) hosted a media delegation from Germany and Finland.

The delegation was received by the head of the Media Department, Abbas Al-Khafaji, who gave a brief explanation of the projects of the Imam Hussain Holy Shrine, and the various programs sponsored by the Media Department, which aim to inform international institutions and media delegations about developments in the cultural, media, service and educational aspects sponsored by the Holy Shrine.

For his part, the head of the delegation, Angelo, said in a statement to the International Media Center, “One of my ambitions was to visit Karbala, and this wish was fulfilled today, which I have always heard and read about over and over again. Today I saw it with my own eyes, and I was amazed.”

Angelo added, “I will convey this wonderful image of the city of Karbala to Western society, and I will also convey it to my audience, especially the Iraqi generosity. People here work for everyone, and this is what I felt in the holy city of Karbala. When I return, I will urge people to visit this beautiful city.”

