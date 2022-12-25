Muslims celebrate Christmas with Christians in Kashmir

SHAFAQNA- A group of Muslims visited a Catholic Church in Srinagar to share the joyous occasion with their Christian brothers.

Reports said the Muslims distributed sweets, exchanged greetings with the Christian brethren and also wore Santa hats to share the joy and celebrate the festival. Maulana Abdullah, who was leading the groups, said they came to the Church to celebrate

the festival with their Christian brethren and to spread the message of communal harmony, brotherhood and peace. Elsewhere churches across Srinagar, Gulmarg, Baramulla and Anantnag were decorated with lights, balloons and ribbons to celebrate Christmas. Reports said churches across the Valley were decorated with Christmas trees, buntings and lights. Source: Deccan Herald

.