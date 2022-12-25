Vatican: Pope calls for end to Ukraine war in Christmas message

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis has called for an end to the Ukraine war and other conflicts in Christmas message.



In his “Urbi et Orbi” Christmas message in Saint Peter’s Square, Pope Francis urged people to look beyond the “shallow holiday glitter” and help the homeless, immigrants, refugees and the poor in their midst seeking comfort, warmth and food.

“Let us see the faces of all those children who, everywhere in the world, long for peace,” he said.

The pope again condemned the use of food as a weapon of war, saying the war in Ukraine had put millions at risk of famine, mentioning Afghanistan and countries in the Horn of Africa.

The Ukraine conflict, the pope said, should not diminish concern for people whose lives have been devastated by other conflicts or humanitarian crises.

The pope also called for a resumption of dialogue between Israelis and Palestinians in the Holy Land, the place of Jesus’ birth.

Source: Aljazeera