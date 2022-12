SHAFAQNA- “Muqadas ishaye rabbani” and Christmas celebration were held in Christian cities in Arab countries and people are ready to celebrate the New Year.

Churches and some Christian cities in Arab countries are preparing for the New Year.

In some Arab cities, such as Bethlehem in Palestine, Benshai city in Lebanon, Erbil in Iraq and Cairo in Egypt, the celebration of Christ’s birth and “Muqadas ishaye rabbani” are held and people are ready for the New Year.

Source: Middle East