Damascus: Guardianship of sacred shrine of Lady Zaynab (SA) passed away

Guardianship of Lady Zaynab shrine

SHAFAQNA- The guardianship of the sacred shrine of Lady Zaynab (SA) and the former Minister of Higher Education of Syria passed away.
The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research of Syria announced the death of Dr. Hani Morteza, the former Minister of Higher Education of Syria.
According to the Syrian higher education and scientific research website, this ministry announced
the death of professor Dr. Hani Morteza and sent its condolence to his family, relatives and friends.
He was also in charge of holiness Zaynab’s (SA) shrine in Syria.

Source: MD East News

www.shafaqna.com

