Council of Senior Scholars in Saudi Arabia asked Taliban to allow women to study in educational institutions

SHAFAQNA- The Council of Senior Scholars in Saudi Arabia issued a statement about the Taliban’s decision to prevent Afghan girls from studying in universities.

The Senior Council of Ulama of Saudi Arabia asked the Taliban’s government to allow women to study in educational institutions and to leave its political decision because it is not permissible to prevent women from studying in Islamic law.

In continuation of this statement, it is stated that Islam’s religion has preserved the rights of all

human beings, for both men and women, and enumerated their responsibilities with its strong

Sharia law and complete laws; And under protection of this unitary religion women received the

rights that have preserved their humanity and their dignity and have become scholars in various

sciences and have played roles in growth and development and prosperity of the Muslim society.

In the end, the Senior Council of Ulama of Saudi Arabia stated: “At the top of the rights that Islam has

preserved for women, is the right for education and the Sharia texts that encourage women to study

are no different from men.

Earlier, Al-Azhar also condemned the Taliban’s decision to prevent Afghan girls from studying in

universities and considered it contrary to Islamic Sharia.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

