UN asked to help Muslims help build mosque in S Korea’s Daegu

SHAFAQNA-A civic group turned in petition to UN as Daegu locals continue to oppose construction of mosque.

A local civic group supporting Muslims who are facing vehement backlash from local residents in Daegu after trying to build a mosque there announced on Monday that they submitted a petition to the United Nations requesting emergency relief.

The Task Force for a Peaceful Resolution of the Mosque Problem told the press in a statement that they turned in the petition to the UN special rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief last Thursday and was subsequently informed by the UN that the petition was received.

The group said it was expecting a response within the next two months.

Source: IQNA

