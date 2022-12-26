UN: 2022 among deadliest years for Rohingya Muslims at sea

SHAFAQNA-The possible sinking of a boat with 180 Rohingya Muslims on board will make 2022 one of the worst years for the community.

Nearly 1 million Rohingya from Myanmar are living in crowded facilities in Muslim-majority Bangladesh, including tens of thousands who fled their home country after its military conducted a deadly crackdown in 2017.

The number of Rohingya leaving Bangladesh in boats this year has jumped more than five-fold from a year earlier to nearly 2,400, rights groups estimate. It is not clear if the lifting of COVID restrictions in Southeast Asia, a favoured destination, has led to the rush of people.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said it feared that a boat that set sail at the end of November was missing, with all 180 on board presumed dead.

The UNHCR said the vessel may have started to crack in early December before losing contact. It added it was not clear where the boat started, but three Rohingya men, including one whose family were onboard, said it set off from Bangladesh.

Nearly 200 Rohingya were already feared dead or missing at sea this year. “We hope against hope that the 180 missing are still alive somewhere,” said UNHCR spokesperson Babar Baloch.

Thai authorities said four women and one man were found floating near Thailand’s Surin island and another woman at Similan islands and were rescued by fishermen. Authorities had not yet confirmed their identities.