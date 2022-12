SHAFAQNA-The United Nations mission to Afghanistan has asked the country’s Taliban administration to reverse its ban on women from working in non-profit organisations.

“Millions of Afghans need humanitarian assistance and removing barriers is vital,” the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in a statement on Monday. The statement added that UNAMA’s acting head and humanitarian coordinator Ramiz Alakbarov had met the economy minister, Mohammad Hanif.”

Source : aljazeera