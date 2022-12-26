Egypt: Students read Quran & Bible at Christmas celebration in Beni Suef

SHAFAQNA-A ceremony was held at At-Tawfiq School in Beni Suef, Egypt, to celebrate Christmas and birthday of Jesus Christ (AS).

The program includes recitation of verses from the Holy Quran and the Bible by the students, Egypt Today reported.

A man dressed as Santa Clause was also present at the program, giving the students gifts and sweets.

Winners of a Quran contest and a competition on memorizing the Book of Psalms were also honored at the ceremony.

The school has both Muslim and Coptic Orthodox Christian students.

Some 5 percent of Egyptians follow the Christian faith as members of the Coptic Orthodox Church of Alexandria.

Egyptian Christians are the largest Christian community in the Middle East by raw number of adherents.

Christmas is an annual festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ (AS), observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration among billions of people around the world.

