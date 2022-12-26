English
Poll: Qatar 2022 wins ‘best World Cup of century’

Qatar 2022 wins ‘best World Cup

SHAFAQNA-Football fans worldwide have favored Qatar’s World Cup as the greatest tournament in the 21st century.

BBC Sport has pushed out a poll breaking down each World Cup of this century, with Qatar’s 2022 tournament dominating the leaderboard by 78% by football fans.

Far behind Qatar was the 2002 World Cup at 6%, the 2014 tournament at 5%, and 2006, 2010, and 2018 at the rope’s end.

The results come despite the BBC choosing to shun the opening ceremony of the World Cup, instead launching a tirade of attacks against Qatar’s human rights record, in a move that saw the BBC receive major backlash from football fans in the UK.”

Source : dohanews

