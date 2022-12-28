Iraq: Average GDP per capita reached more than 7 million dinars in 2021

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Ministry of Planning announced that the average GDP per capita of each Iraqi citizen amounted to 7.3 million dinars in 2021.

The Central Statistical Organization of the Iraqi Ministry of Planning announced in an official report that the average GDP per capita of each Iraqi person reached 7.3 million dinars in 2021 at current prices, which had an increase of 32.73%, compared to 2020 when the average was 5.5 million dinars.

This organization added that the amount of crude oil has reached 45.1% in GDP and agriculture reached 3.9% in 2021 which has increased compared to the previous year. Also, the amount of industry in the GDP has reached 2%, which has decreased compared to 2020.

Source: mdeast.news

