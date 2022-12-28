English
International Shia News Agency

Iraq: Average GDP per capita reached more than 7 million dinars in 2021

0
Iraq GDP per capita

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Ministry of Planning announced that the average GDP per capita of each Iraqi citizen amounted to 7.3 million dinars in 2021.

The Central Statistical Organization of the Iraqi Ministry of Planning announced in an official report that the average GDP per capita of each Iraqi person reached 7.3 million dinars in 2021 at current prices, which had an increase of 32.73%, compared to 2020 when the average was 5.5 million dinars.

This organization added that the amount of crude oil has reached 45.1% in GDP and agriculture reached 3.9% in 2021 which has increased compared to the previous year. Also, the amount of industry in the GDP has reached 2%, which has decreased compared to 2020.

Source: mdeast.news

www.shafaqna.com

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

 

Iraq seeks closer economic relations with Italy

 

Related posts

Iraq: New Year’s celebration is not going to be held in Kurdistan Region

asadian

Iraq seeks closer economic relations with Italy

asadian

Second Baghdad Conference to take place in Jordan

asadian

Iraq: At least nine police killed in blast

asadian

Iraq: Turkish Ambassador Visits Holy Shrine of Imam Ali (AS)

asadian

Dutch Chargé d’affaires in Iraq: “I feel proud to be a pilgrim to shrine of Imam Hussain (AS)”

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.