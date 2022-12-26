The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Autopsy”

SHAFAQNA- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about “Autopsy”

Answer : It is not permissible to perform autopsy on the body of a dead Muslim for the sake of education and other purposes. It is only permissible, if the life of another Muslim depends on it—even if it is sometime in the future.

Question: In certain cases, some governmental agencies demand that autopsy be performed on the body of the deceased to establish the cause of death. When is it permissible to agree to their demand and when is it not?