Israel’s new law on not adherence to treat Palestinian patients

SHAFAQNA- Israeli doctors should refrain a new law that allows them to violate their professional oath to treat any patient (of any creed and race) and gives them the right to refuse to cure a patient that contradicts their religious principles.

The opposition of Israel called these laws “the most dangerous case that Israel has experienced in abandoning values”, and “Yair Lapid” described it as the greatest moral corruption.

More than a thousand Israeli citizens protested against the new law, which deepens racial discrimination, along with Arab demonstrators in occupied Palestine.

It should be noted that along with the progress of the negotiations between “Benyamin Netanyahu”, the Prime Minister of Israel and his allies in the radicalism right party, the agreement on the leaders who spread racial discrimination in an unprecedented manner has increased.

