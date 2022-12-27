English
Karbala: Students living in USA and Europe meet Sheikh Karbalai [+Photos]

SHAFAQNA- Hujjat al-Islam Sheikh Abdul Mahdi Karbalai, the Custodian of Astan Quds Husseini, in a meeting with a group of students living in USA and Europe who came to visit the Holy Shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S), advised them to work hard, higher levels in scientific fields, adherence to morals and civilized behaviour and reflecting good reputation of Ahl al-Bayt (AS) religion in those countries.

Hujjat al-Islam Karbalai asked European and American students to study and seek for culture, education, normal life inside and outside their home towns and satisfy their needs without neglecting the aspects of spiritual, psychological, moral, social and educational efforts.

Sheikh Karbalai addressed the students to feel sense of pride and belonging to the Ahl al-Bayt (AS) religion because some people have cultural identity but are not proud of it because they think that religion is backwardness.

“Another issue is how you can express this honour. The main issue in human happiness and comfort lies in the spiritual aspect, and this does not mean that we do not care about the material aspect but also do justice in both sides. Neglecting the spiritual aspect leads human beings to misery but they think they live in happiness,” he added.

Custodian of Astan Quds Husseini told the students that your problem in abroad is more than us because despite progress in culture and science, Western civilization gives people the impression that satisfying material needs leads to human happiness and prosperity.

He added, “We believe that education and health are the two main elements of human life. We are now opening three universities that are International University of Medicine, Al-Zahra Women’s University and Waris Al-Anbia University.”

Groups of students were male and female from different American states such as Michigan, California, London, Canada, and Norway.

Karbala: Imam Hussain’s (AS) Holy Shrine hosts a media delegation from Germany & Finland

