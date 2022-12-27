Germany: hospitals may face wave of bankruptcies

SHAFAQNA-German hospitals may face ‘unprecedented’ wave of bankruptcies, according to head of German Hospital Federation.

“Our clinics could be hit by a wave of insolvencies in 2023,” Gerald Gass, the group’s chairman, told local media, adding that the government’s financial aid plan has been insufficient.

According to an annual survey conducted by the German Hospital Institute, 59% of hospitals expect massive financial losses this year, and they are already operating on negative margins.

Currently, only 21% of hospitals hope for a balanced result for the 2022 financial year.

Source : aa

www.shafaqna.com