Arab League: 223 Palestinians killed by Israel in ‘deadliest year’

SHAFAQNA-The United Nations said that this year has been the deadliest for Palestinians in the West Bank.

The Arab League has revealed that 223 Palestinians have been killed by Israel this year, condemning the occupying state’s ongoing escalations against the indigenous population, Qatar’s news agency (QNA) reported on Monday.

The bloc raised the alarming number during a session of the Conference of Supervisors of Palestinian Affairs in the Host Arab Countries, in which Arab League’s Head of the Palestinian and other Arab Occupied Territories Sector Said Abu Ali took aim at the occupying state.

Abu Ali also said there has been a significant rise in prisoners, many of which have been subjected to “medical negligence as a killing tool”, QNA reported. He also pointed to the settler raids of holy sites, including the Al Aqsa Mosque under the Israeli regime’s protection.

Source : dohanews

