England: Muslim shop owner distributes free Biryani to customers in Christmas

SHAFAQNA- Amid soaring prices and freezing temperatures, the Muslim owner of a Blackburn phone shop distributes free Biryani to customers.

Junaid Issat owner of Hi Cloud, based on Manxman Road, said the free food initiative was a thank you message to the community for their support.

“This year we’ve noticed many of our customers and people from the community have been struggling in the current climate of the rising living costs,” Issat told Lancashire Telegraph.

“As a thank you for their continued custom and support of Hi Cloud throughout the year, we wanted to give back to the community so we decided to do free food packs to help those in need.”

Source: aboutislam

www.shafaqna.com

