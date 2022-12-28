English
International Shia News Agency

UN Security Council urges Taliban to reverse restrictions on Afghan women’s rights

Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA-The UN Security Council urged the Taliban in Afghanistan to reverse policies and practices that further exclude women from public life.

The 15-member Council expressed deep concern in a statement that the Taliban have suspended access to universities for women and girls.

It denounced the suspension of schools beyond the sixth grade for Afghan girls and demanded the full, equal and meaningful participation of women and girls in Afghanistan.

The Council urged the Taliban to reopen schools and swiftly reverse the policies and practices, which “represents an increasing erosion” of the respect of human rights and fundamental freedoms.

Source : aa

