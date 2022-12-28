Israel kept more than 600 Palestinians children under house arrest in 2022

SHAFAQNA-More than 600 Palestinian children were kept by Israeli courts under house arrest in 2022, the Commission for Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Commission said that the Israeli occupation authorities resort to house arrest in occupied East Jerusalem as a form of punishment for children under the age of 14 because Israeli law does not permit their imprisonment.

Courts usually order the detention of children in their homes for a period during which the cases against them are examined and a ruling is issued. This process may take a few days or up to a year or more. The sentence issued against the child does not, however, take into account the period spent in house detention.

During this period, children are forced not to leave their homes; they must wear a tracking device, and will not be allowed to attend school or even go to a clinic without being accompanied by a supervisor.

