Iraq: Huge fire in Erbil oil refinery

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi authorities announced that a huge fire broke out in an oil refinery in Erbil governorate in northern Iraq has been brought under control by civil defense teams.

The spokesperson of the Civil Defense Directorate in Erbil mentioned that a fire broke out in an oil refinery located on Al-Kuwayr-Erbil road, local media outlets reported.

Videos posted on social media showed flames rising in the oil refinery on the Al-Kuwayr-Erbil road, in a scene showing the enormity of the fire and the difficulty of controlling it.

Source: iraqinews

